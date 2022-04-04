Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Precigen reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precigen will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precigen.

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:PGEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 196,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,944. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.