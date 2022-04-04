Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLPC stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $82.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

