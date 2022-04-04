Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) One Day Volume Tops $68,836.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $784,893.06 and approximately $68,836.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Professional Fighters League Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.87 or 0.07531266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,668.05 or 1.00137516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Professional Fighters League Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Professional Fighters League Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Professional Fighters League Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Professional Fighters League Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Professional Fighters League Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.