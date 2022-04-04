Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 3.9%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.93. Approximately 12,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 767,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,686 shares of company stock worth $19,075,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

