Project Pai (PAI) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $825,253.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00082954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,798,985,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,894,739 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

