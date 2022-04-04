Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 13,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,241. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.