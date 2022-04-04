Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.91.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.06. 2,139,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,332 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

