PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 866 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $24,022.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PUBM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 723,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.