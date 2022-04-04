Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

NYSE PSTG opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

