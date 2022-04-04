PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $122.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of PVH opened at $77.19 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

