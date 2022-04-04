PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $72,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

