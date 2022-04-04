Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Financial Review

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A N/A Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 2.17% 19.63% 5.42%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pyxis Oncology and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Oncology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 8 0 2.73

Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.22%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 290.48%. Given Pyxis Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pyxis Oncology is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $52.16 billion 1.32 $1.18 billion $0.29 60.35

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats Pyxis Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, medicated skincare products, nutritional supplements, and self-care solutions in dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, and cold and cough. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The company has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop oncology drugs; research and license agreement with Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of new treatments for cardiovascular and gynecological diseases; collaboration agreement with Exscientia Ltd, Foundation Medicine Inc., and Evotec AG; research collaboration with Arvinas Inc.; strategic research partnership with University of Oxford to develop novel gynecological therapies; and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. It distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.