Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Increased by Analyst

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.30 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 78,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

