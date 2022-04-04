Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Decreased by Analyst

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

