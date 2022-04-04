Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

