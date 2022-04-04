Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.