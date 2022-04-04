Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $25.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

