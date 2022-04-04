Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Funko, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock worth $29,549,216 over the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Funko by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

