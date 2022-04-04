Quebecoin (QBC) Market Cap Tops $6,249.89

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 49.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $6,249.89 and approximately $19.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

