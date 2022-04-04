Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

