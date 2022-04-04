Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 941 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

