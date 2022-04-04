Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $135.29. 82,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,598. The firm has a market cap of $399.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.
Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
