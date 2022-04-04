Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 701,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,106,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.