Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 141 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,365. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

