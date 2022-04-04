Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 203 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of DEF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,662. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

