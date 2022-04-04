Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 235 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.19. 1,735,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $117.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

