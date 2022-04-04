Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 798 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,341. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.