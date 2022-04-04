Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.