Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.48. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Quotient by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

