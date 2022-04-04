Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.33 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $668.05 million and $42.33 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.29 or 0.07479937 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,644.35 or 0.99938012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 305,106,178,672 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

