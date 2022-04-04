Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Radware has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 243.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

