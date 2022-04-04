Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $744.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will report sales of $744.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.32 million. Realty Income posted sales of $442.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 72,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

