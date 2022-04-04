Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 60,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

