Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recon Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 336,799 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

