Redwire Corporation Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Redwire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Redwire stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Redwire has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Redwire by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the third quarter worth $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Redwire in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

