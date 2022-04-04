Redwire Corporation Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Redwire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Redwire stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Redwire has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14.
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
