Reeds (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of REED stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 13,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,090. Reeds has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Get Reeds alerts:

About Reeds (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.