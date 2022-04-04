Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,112,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

