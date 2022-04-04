Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.90.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,553,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

