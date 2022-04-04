Reviewing CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 162.83%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 25.06 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.80

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Ouster on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

