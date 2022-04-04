Reviewing Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyadic International -543.68% -58.65% -52.34%

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 2,246.98 -$68.28 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $2.40 million 37.09 -$13.07 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Omega Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 348.33%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.82%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

