Reviewing Enservco (ENSV) and Its Competitors

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enservco to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enservco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco Competitors 468 2140 2716 117 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Enservco’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Enservco Competitors -11.47% -131.83% -5.06%

Volatility & Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s competitors have a beta of 2.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enservco and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million -$2.51 million -2.28 Enservco Competitors $2.38 billion $40.76 million 9.04

Enservco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enservco competitors beat Enservco on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

