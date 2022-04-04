Reviewing Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maison Luxe and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74

Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $101.24, indicating a potential upside of 35.74%. Given Trade Desk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maison Luxe and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk $1.20 billion 30.48 $137.76 million $0.29 263.93

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk 11.51% 10.77% 4.61%

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

