Revlon (NYSE:REV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE:REV opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Revlon ( NYSE:REV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revlon will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 103.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Revlon by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

