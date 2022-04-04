RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

