Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,180 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,180 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 215,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.