Robert J. Traube Sells 11,069 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ZUO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 1,100,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,434. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
About Zuora (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
