Robert J. Traube Sells 11,069 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZUO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 1,100,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,434. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Zuora by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

