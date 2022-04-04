ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 125.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $1.64 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROCKI has traded up 122.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.73 or 0.07544066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,110.97 or 0.99596698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046658 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

