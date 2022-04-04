Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $318.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average of $308.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

