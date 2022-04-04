Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $318.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.18.
Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average of $308.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99.
In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
