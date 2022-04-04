Roth Capital Boosts Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target to $17.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

