Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.50) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.52) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 407.56 ($5.34).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork stock opened at GBX 321.40 ($4.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 341.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,408.96).

Rotork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.